Longfield, Melvin R., Jr., - 92, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ departed life on October 8, 2020, at home. Born in Livingston, NJ on September 10, 1928. An Army Veteran of the Korean War, Mel served over 20 years in the Army. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW. After the service, Mel worked for Research Cottrell for more than 20 years. Mel organized the Little Egg Harbor Memorial Parade for over 10 years and played Santa Claus for the children there. Predeceased by his parents Melvin, Sr. and Helen, sisters Eleanor, Doris, and Hazel. Mel is survived by his wife Joan of 37 years, his 4 legged best friend Lily, son Ross (Rose) of Chaptico, MD, son Chuck of Nebraska, Daughter Mary (Scott) of Lexington Park, MD, Grandchildren Patrick (Cindy) of Hollywood, MD, Kevin Hephner (Brooke) of Nebraska, Heather Guy (KC) of Mechanicsville, MD, great-grandchildren Alexis, Chase, Bryan, Hunter, Hannah, Veronica, Nolan and Miranda, sister-in-law Linda (Scott) of Canadensis, PA and brother-in-law George (Colleen) of Yardley, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 4-6pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 493 directly or Children's Organ Transplant Organization (COTA) c/o American Legion 493 at 420 Radio Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Please notate COTA on check.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 9, 2020.