Lombardi, Frank, Sr., - 86, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. Born in Landisville, NJ on November 7, 1933, he lived most of his life in Mays Landing, until recently moving to the Oaks of Weymouth in Dorothy. He served in the US Air Force, Military Police, during the Korean War until his honorable discharge after the sudden passing of his father. Frank played baseball with the ML Lakers and later coached Little League. He was a loyal Phillies and Eagles Fan, even while hollering at the TV a majority of the time. He worked as Foreman for the NJ Dept. of Transportation, retiring in 1992 after 35 years. After retirement, he could be found most mornings at McDonalds social gathering of the Sunshine Boys. Frank is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years Phyllis (Aurelio); daughter Debbie Tunney; son Rocky Lombardi (Lilja); sister-in-law Mary Lou Stein (Hal); grandchildren: Chryl Leeds, Frank Lombardi III (Stacie), and Amber Lombardi; and great-grandchildren: Shawn Foder and Paige Lombardi. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and the ageless Uncle Junie. Frank is predeceased by his parents Frank and Marie Lombardi, sister Lorraine Dorizas, son Frank Lombardi, Jr., brother-in-law Christ Dorizas, brother-in-law Jake Robinson, son-in-law C. Richard Tunney II, father and mother-in-law Harry and Caroline Aurelio. A heartfelt thanks to Holy Redeemer Hospice, especially Mr. Ernest Jackson, for being a rock of compassion and support for Frank and our family. Due to current health concerns, services will be private. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Dorothy Rescue Squad, c/o Dorothy Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 227, Dorothy, NJ 08317. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2020.