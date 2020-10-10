McConnell, Errol Douglas (Poppy), - 83, of Ventnor, passed away on October 6, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease with his loving family by his side. Errol was born in Philadelphia, PA., and attended John Bartrum High School where he found his love for auto mechanics. He self-taught himself which led to a successful skilled trade working at Dick Barone and Springfield Dodge in Delaware County. In 1974, he settled with his family in Ventnor, NJ. He began working at Coggins Chevrolet and then chose to be a mechanic at Ventnor City Public Works Department for 29 years, retiring in 2007. He loved his trade and working on old cars, which led to him owning many old cars over the years. Errol is predeceased by his mother and father Myrtle and William McConnell, son Errol D. Jr., brother William Jr., grandson Thomas Michael McAteer, his first wife, Mary Ellen Flocco, and the love of his life Joan McConnell who died in 2009. Errol loved his community in Ventnor, and always sought every opportunity to give back by attending many Republican fundraisers. He also was a member of St. James Church for 46 years where he served Sunday Mass as an usher. He was a proud member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick until 2009, the Margate Log Cabin, and the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his seven loving children, Mary Ellen Brogan, John McConnell, James (Barbara) Wilson, Joanne (Jim) Schoenstein, Steve (Lori) Wilson, Barbara (Carmen) Leuzzi, Carol (Joe) Cappuccio, sister-in-law Carol (John) Ellis, 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13, 11AM at St. James Church/Holy Trinity Parish in Ventnor, a viewing will be held that morning from 9:30 to 10:30am at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. The family politely asks for you to bring a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2020.