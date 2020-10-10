So sorry to hear of the passing of Becky. She was a bright light & had a voice of an angel. Senior year of high school she became an honorary member of our sorority, SAGS. Becky sang at my sisters first wedding. She is now back in the arms of her love. Sending prayers to her family & loved ones. d=O<û=O<û=œ=š=">p

Janis Schwartz Sperber October 9, 2020