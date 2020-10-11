Russell, Lois M., - 87, of Brigantine, NJ passed away on the morning of Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her late husbands John H. (Jack) O'Connor in 1986 and William (Bill) Russell in 2018 and three of her siblings - Joseph, Robert, and Patricia. Born Lois Kwaitkowski in Jersey City, NJ, she was raised by her loving older sister Margaret (Peggy) after her parents Regina Topoleski and Paul Kwaitkowski passed away while she was still a child. She attended St Dominic Academy in Jersey City, graduating in 1951. In 1955 she married Jack O'Connor, and soon after moved to Ocean County where they had three children, John (Jack) Jr., Peter, and Kerri. In 1963 they opened O'Connor's Bar and Grill in Lakewood, NJ. They moved to Brigantine, NJ in 1975. Lois started working in Brigantine City Hall in 1979 as the mayor's personal secretary ultimately working her way up to City Clerk before retiring in 2005. In 2002 she remarried Bill Russell, her high school sweetheart. She was a loving and caring staple of the Brigantine community for many years and was often complemented for her beautiful, and sometimes extravagant taste in fashion. Lois will be dearly missed by her three children, her grandchildren Will, Jacquie, Peter Jr (Charlie), Emily, and Sean, her two great-grandchildren Vanessa and Violet and older sister Peggy who will celebrate her 104th birthday on Nov 1st. To share your fondest memory of Lois please visit www.keatesplum.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 11, 2020.