Sullivan, Lisa R., - 62, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Monday October 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bad Cannstatt, Germany she was the daughter of the late William F. Patton and Rita A (Brau) Patton. She was the devoted wife of the late Daniel Sullivan who passed away in 2018.
Lisa was a nurse for over 40 years, working 28 of those years for Atlanticare and for 17 years she was the operating room manager at Atlanticare Medical Center in Atlantic City, NJ. Her choice of career was a calling as she had a natural talent for caring for people and helping them get well. Lisa will be remembered for her love of travel, shopping and enjoying the casinos.
Lisa will be missed and fondly remembered by her mother; Rita A. Patton, son; Ryan Sullivan, step-son; Daniel (Maria Dolan) Sullivan, stepdaughters; Kelly (Jason) Jaggers, Lauren Cruz, 5 grandchildren, and sisters; Mimi (Cam) Bauer, Jennifer DeBellis, Kelly (Michael) Gambino.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lisa's Life Celebration Funeral Service on Sunday October 18, 2020 at 4:00pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A viewing will be held from 12 noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lisa's memory to Asthma and Allergy Foundation at www.aafa.org
. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Lisa, please visit www.keatesplum.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 11, 2020.