Watson, Mary "Candy", - 70, of Ventnor, passed away at her home after a short illness, on Sunday, October 4. Born on March 28, 1950 she lived in Atlantic City on Massachusetts, Maine, Oriental, and States Avenues - mostly an Inlet Girl. She graduated from Holy Spirit High School in Absecon '68 and began her working career at Charcoal Chow Down on the AC Boardwalk. This was followed by short stint at John Hancock Insurance Agency and then Kirkman, Mulligan, Bell, and Armstrong Law Firm. From there she positioned as an Executive Secretary at Atlantic City Electric Company for many years. Before retiring Candy took on the role of Slot Attendant in Bally's Casino Resort. In her retirement she thoroughly enjoyed meeting new friends at local casinos. She loved the shows, fine dining restaurants, VIP clubs, but mostly her favorite slot machines! Candy Crush champion and the AC group pages on FB were a big source of home entertainment and relaxation. The last few years she was involved in the design and implementation of her new home. Always exhibiting a big smile and kind word for everyone, she is survived by her brother, Wally Watson, also of Ventnor, several cousins and many, many dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her parents Rosemarie and Wally Watson. A Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11AM at St. James Church/Holy Trinity Parish in Ventnor. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
or Holy Trinity Parish, Margate. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 11, 2020.