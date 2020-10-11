Gibson, Mary L., - 89, of Somers Point, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Sunday October 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Sea Isle City, NJ she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Barbour) Lloyd. She was the devoted wife of the late Edward J. Gibson whom she married in 1950 at Calvary Baptist Church Ocean View, NJ.
Mary moved from Ocean View to Atlantic City with her mother and sister at a young age. She went through Atlantic City public schools and graduated with the class of 1949. Her first jobs were in various restaurants in Atlantic City, she then went to work for PJ Mooney florist as sales and bookkeeper. Mary then worked at Smithville Inn as a bookkeeper. Following her time at Smithville Inn Mary was hired by the comptroller's office of Atlantic City where she worked for many years and retired from in 1990.
Mary was an avid reader and loved flowers. She also loved going to auctions with her friend Gussie, but her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary embodied the great characteristics of love, independence, strength, thoughtfulness, generosity and friendship.
Mary will be missed and fondly remembered by her son; Edward J. (Christiana) Gibson, Jr., granddaughter; Michelle (Joseph) Marcello, grandsons; Edward III and Kyle Paul Gibson, great-grandchildren Joseph and Nicholas Marcello and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her sisters Agnes and Anne and brothers William, Edward and Matthew.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's Life Celebration Funeral Service on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A viewing will be held from 10:00am until time of service. Final commendation and farewell will be at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to First Presbyterian Church 701 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Mary please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.