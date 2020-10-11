Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edward J. Simpson Jr.
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
Simpson, Jr., Edward J., - 56, of Henry, Virginia, Eddie passed away suddenly on June 23rd. He was greeted into heaven by his father, Edward Sr., and brothers Danny and Johnny. He will be sadly missed by his mom and best friend Joan Simpson, his sisters Justine (John) Coyle, Cheri (Dennis) Morrison, brother Daniel, and his son Eddie along with his six daughters. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.