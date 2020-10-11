Baldwin, Donald (Duck), - 60, passed away peacefully September 20th at his home in Barefoot Bay FL. Mr. Baldwin formerly resided in Galloway Twp. NJ where he raised his family. He grew up in Brigantine NJ and attended schools there. He was a 1978 graduate of Atlantic City High School. He started his casino career when Resorts first opened in 1978 and later worked for Bally Gaming and Borgata. He is predeceased by his parents Francis J. Baldwin Jr. and Elizabeth Baldwin. He is survived by his former wife Beth and his daughters Ashley and Caitlyn, his 3 grandchildren Audra, Lee and Frankie as well as his sisters Catherine McGrail (Bill), Denise Price and brothers Francis III (Renee), William (Maureen). He leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. Duck's great passions were surfing, kayaking and playing his guitars. His family will honor him with a celebration of life at a later date.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 11, 2020.