Curran, Lawrence F., - 89, of Seaville, NJ, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ.
Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late William and Catherine (nee Cavanaugh) Curran. He was a proud member of the Class of 1948 from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia and a 1954 graduate of LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA.
Larry had worked for PPG Industries in Philadelphia for 46 years before his retirement in 1990.
He loved watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports and so many other activities. He would travel anywhere to see them participate in whatever they loved.
He was predeceased by his wife Catherine (nee Crossin) in 2019 and infant daughter: Patricia.
Surviving are his children: Mary Catherine (Pat) Randles, Dolores (Bill) Hallsworth, Margaret (Wayne) Shelton, Rosemary (Sam) Parker, Larry (Jackie) Curran. Also surviving are a sister: Marion Van Diepen and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11 o'clock from Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of start Mass. Due to Covid restrictions the number in church at any one time is limited. For those who prefer Mass will also be live streamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/80231379
or by going to the funeral home website and clicking livestream on Mr. Curran's page.
Burial will be private.
The family suggests those who desire send memorial contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 11, 2020.