Libro, Steve A., - 80, of Marmora, was welcomed home to the Lord in the early hours of October 10, 2020, after a brave battle with lung cancer. Born on March 3, 1940, in Wildwood, New Jersey to the late John C. Libro and Catherine Tanghare, Steve was raised in Sea Isle City where he resided for 60 years before moving off-shore to Upper Township in 2000. In addition to his parents, Steve is predeceased by two of his sons, Stephen and Terrence. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Helen (nee Gleeson), his son Christopher, his daughter Stephanie and husband Mike Sullivan, his son John and wife Mary Beth, his 10 grandchildren Dennis, Keri, Nichole, Terry, Delanie, Molly, Ryan, Charlotte, Anthony, and Mary Jo, and 6 great-grandchildren, as well as his 5 sisters, 1 brother, several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. All will miss his welcoming smile, generous heart, and warm presence. The son of a fisherman, Steve learned the value of honest, hard work at a young age. He worked with his father, catching, cleaning, and selling fish. He graduated from Ocean City High School in 1959 and became a dispatcher for the Sea Isle City Police Department before opening his own business, Libro & Mammele Construction. As the years passed he moved into real estate, working as a sales associate for Avalon Real Estate and as a broker at Sea Isle Realty and Berger Realty. At the time of his retirement, he served as Berger's rental manager. Steve also knew the value of giving back. He served as Public Safety Commissioner in Sea Isle from 1989 to 1993. He was a member of the Sea Isle Tourism Commission and Chamber of Commerce. Steve initiated the first food court for Sea Isle's annual Skimmer Weekend and was instrumental in the revitalization of its downtown area. He founded the Sea Isle Recreation Department and volunteered as its director for many years. Steve coached all 5 of his children and their friends in just about every sport he could, teaching not just the love of the game, but the fundamentals of life as well. Kids from all over town piled into his yellow truck and, win or lose, headed out for ice cream after each game. Steve also served as both a board member and as president of the Sea Isle City Board of Education. He taught 8th grade CCD at Saint Joseph's, sharing the message of God's love to local youth. For a time, he served as Sea Isle City Cub Scout Master, Weblos Scout Leader, and a committee member for the Boy Scouts. More recently, Steve was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Over all else, Steve's unwavering love for family will be his defining trait. They were his whole world and he was their everything. A good glass of red wine, a pot of gravy on the stove, a house full of loved ones, and some Frank Sinatra playing in the background… those were his greatest joys. And he can proudly rest knowing he did it "My Way" always, just as Ol' Blue Eyes sings it best. Friends may call at The Godfrey Funeral Homes 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, New Jersey on Thursday morning, October 15, 2020, from 9 am -12 noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm in Saint Joseph's Catholic Church 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Graveside service and interment will follow at Seaville United Methodist Cemetery 3106 S Shore Road Ocean View, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to "Save Our Historic Church" 8305 Landis Avenue Suite #5 Sea Isle City, New Jersey 08243(www.saveourhistoricstjosephschurch.org
) or to Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish 200 Tuckahoe Road Marmora, New Jersey 08223 (www.saintmaxkolbe.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 13, 2020.