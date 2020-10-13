Osterman, Rudolph "Rudy" John, - 86, of Somers Point, NJ, passed away Thursday, October 8th, 2020. Rudolph, commonly referred to as Rudy was born September 10th, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pa. He attended northeast catholic and graduated in the class of 1952. His family later moved to Haddonfield, NJ. While living in Haddonfield, he started his professional work as a travel agent for Fug AZY travel agency in Philadelphia. With experience under his belt, he decided to open and operate his own travel agency, Shreve Lazar travel, located in Atlantic City. Rudy's wife, Marie Osterman, has great skill as a tailor, giving Rudy the Idea to open Shore Cleaners in Linwood, NJ. Among Rudy's career, he was also a veteran of the United States Army, where he served for three years (1956-1959). In the Army, he specialized in coding messages as a Traffic Analyst. Rudy spent his leisure time golfing, grilling, and spending time with his family. Rudy Survived by his loving and caring wife, Marie (Tomasco) Osterman. His beloved children are daughter, Judith Loggi (Guy), and sons, Thomas Osterman, and Robert Osterman (Heather). Rudy was dearly close with his brothers Gerrard, Robert, and Thomas. He had 7 loving grandchildren Taylor, Guy, Kyle, Nick, Emily, Josh, and Madison. Predeceased by his father Rudolph Osterman Sr., his mother Clare (Mellon) Osterman, and brother Col. Charles Osterman. A visitation will be held from 11am-12pm, followed by a 12pm service on Friday, October 16th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will be private at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 13, 2020.