Pearson, James Leroy, Jr., - 71, of Worthington, passed in the early morning hours of October 10th at Heritage Hospital Beaver. Jim was born May 3, 1949, in Philadelphia, to the late James L. and Doris M. Pearson Sr. He was raised in Cape May, NJ. Jim spent most of his life on the water as a Commercial Fisherman. He started at a young age working on boats with his Dad and Uncle Ron off the East Coast. Jim quickly worked his way up to the title of boat captain, and by his mid-twenties, he owned his first boat. It wasn't long before Jim began building his own boats, finishing with a fleet of three ocean clam boats. Jim had great success in the clam industry; going on to become what most would say is legendary. He not only had success with the clam industry, he also owned Hacienda Campground near Cape May, NJ for many years. The latter part of his fishing career was spent shrimping the waters South of New Orleans, where he lived in the small fishing community of Lafitte, Louisiana for over 15 years. When Jim wasn't working, he was an avid hunter and trap shooter. He was a lifetime member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association, and for years Jim traveled all over the US trapshooting. While he loved to shoot, what was even more important was all the wonderful people he met and friends along the way. This is really what he enjoyed the most. Many shooters will remember Jim for not only his ability to shoot but the large shrimp/seafood boils he would have for friends. Jim loved family and friends!! The last ten years have been filled with the joy of spending time with his boys. Services are being handled by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home at www.snydercrissman.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by calling 1-800-822-6344.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 14, 2020.