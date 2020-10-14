Winters, Paul-Victor, - 48, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly Washington, NJ passed away suddenly on Monday, October 5, 2020. He is the son of cherished parents William J. Winters and the late Vicki Ann (Johnston) Winters. Raised in Washington, New Jersey, Paul-Victor Winters taught English at Egg Harbor Township High School for 18 years. With his full heart, he offered wisdom and humor to his students, a warm light to grow into their authentic selves. Because of the compassion he observed and nurtured in them, he found hope that the world could become a more just and equitable place, something for which he fought tirelessly. He also taught at Atlantic Cape Community College, Stockton University, where he received his B.A., and Indiana University, where he received his M.F.A. in Poetry. He encouraged countless poets through his tutorials and workshops given through Murphy Writing Seminars, the Poetry Program of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, and his yearly visits to Warren Hills Regional High School, his alma mater. He inspired through his own poems as well, publishing in literary magazines and completing two books, Muscle and Bone and Man versus Bird. This year, his recorded poetry will be featured at the Geraldine R. Dodge Poetry Festival, the largest in the country. Paul-Victor's love for people was unconditional. His empathy was most evident in the ways he took care of others. For so many, he was a bridge and a brother. If there is one thing he would wish for us it would be to be kind to each other, to look for those especially in need of kindness. Paul-Victor is survived by his father, William, his stepmother, Betty, and his brother, Bill. Also surviving him are many dear friends, colleagues, and students. "I leave you my heart in this clay flowerpot, here, just in case you should need it once I'm gone. Just in case the echo of its beating resonates and causes you to tap your toes a bit for a moment or two. Just in case it blossoms for you, as I hope it does, annually and ardently." --Paul-Victor Winters, "The Note" A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, October 18th from 2:00 – 5:00 in Tony Canale Park in Egg Harbor Township. In honor of Paul-Victor's dedication to his students, a scholarship with the Egg Harbor Township Education Foundation has been established through In Memory Of at: https://inmemof.org/paul-victor-winters
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 14, 2020.