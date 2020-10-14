Connor, Jake Andrew, - 30, of Bel Air, MD, formerly Northfield, passed away on September 26, 2020. Jake was born September 20, 1990, and graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2008, after which he worked in restaurant management. He is survived by his mother Ruth Connor (Lowe); stepfather Mark Fay; sister Sinead Connor; step sisters Kelly and Jennifer Fay; cousin Sean Lowe; father Robert Connor. Jake is also survived by his family in Ireland: his grandmother Ailis Lowe; aunt Paula (Roche) and uncle Brian and their children David, Stephen, Mark, and Paul; aunt Amanda (O'Neill) and uncle Diarmuid and their son Eamon; the extended Connor family: grandparents John and Ann; aunts and uncles Susan, John, Wayne, Jason, Ann, Damien, Shane, and Joe. Jake is predeceased by his grandfather, William Lowe, and uncle, Alan Lowe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ocean City Humane Society, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. A visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Saturday, October 17th with a service to follow at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 14, 2020.