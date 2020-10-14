McCracken, Kathryn J. (Kitty), - 85, of Wildwood Crest, NJ and Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with loving family by her side on October 2, 2020. Kathryn was born in Mount Pleasant, PA on January 20, 1935, to Edgar and Marjorie Oburne Myers. She graduated from Latrobe High School and the University of Pittsburgh Nursing school. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Bernard whom she married in Latrobe, PA. The happy couple resided and raised their 3 children in North Wildwood, NJ. Kathryn was a Registered Nurse having worked extensively at Burdette Tomlin Hospital and the United States Coast Guard base in Cape May, NJ. The couple were co-owners of Wally's Café and proprietors of the Sea Edge Motel both in North Wildwood, NJ. The couple fulfilled a lifetime dream by retiring to Lakeland, FL. Kathryn is survived by her sister Patricia Harmon and sister-in-law Gertrude Myers; her daughter Elizabeth McCracken and her partner Robert McMichael; her daughter Laurene DeGroff; and her son Bernard McCracken III and his wife Jane. She will also be missed by her 10 grandchildren: Ian and Zak Barrett; Zoe Bolle and her husband Steve; Brynn Caraballo and her husband Sammy; Jared and Tyler DeGroff; Kathryn Leahey and her husband John; Emily and her fiancé Michael Dilullo; Maeve and Matthew McCracken. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Cameron and Christian Caraballo; Michael and Robert Leahey. Memorial Service information will be shared at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation in Kathryn's name, the family is suggesting contributions to the Bernie McCracken Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations may be mailed to 120 E. Miami Ave. Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 14, 2020.