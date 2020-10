Turnure, Gregory Lee "Spike", - 37, of Egg Harbor City, NJ and recently of Clarkrange, TN passed away on June 6, 2020 in Clarkrange. Graveside service on Saturday, October 17th at 12:00 PM at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 14, 2020.