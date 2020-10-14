Menu
Aurelia Thomas
1934 - 2020
Thomas, Aurelia, - 85, of Atlantic City, Aurelia died October 7, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1934, along with fraternal twin sister Aucelia (predeceased) to the late Harry C. and Ruth (Miller) Alston in St.Louis, Mo. Aurelia is predeceased by her husband, George Arthur Thomas; son Timothy Thomas. Her surviving children are Della R. Woodard (Frank), JoAnne E. Thomas, George T. Thomas (Theresa) and stepson Richard Thomas; grandchildren Ryan Gray, Jason Gray, Aja C. Thomas, and Richard Thomas Jr.; only great-grandchild Takai. Her services will be virtual on Zoom.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 14, 2020.
