Sibbert, Anthony Joseph, - 66, of Galloway, peacefully departed Parrotdise for God's paradise on October 12, 2020. Anthony was raised in Atlantic City and attended St. Augustine Prep School, where he developed his love of golfing. Anthony worked in the A.C. casino industry for 35 years and became a successful Director of Casino Credit for the Trump properties. In August 2005 he married the love of his life, Maryann. Anthony created a unique Parrothead atmosphere in his backyard which he shared generously with his family and friends. His Buffett karaoke singing was the hallmark of the gatherings and enjoyed by everyone. Anthony had a fun-loving and warm character that made all who knew him love him. He was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Mary. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Maryann; his sons Justin and Christopher; step-daughters, Jennifer & Janine Kakoyannis; and his 3 grandchildren, Lily, Elias, and his "Best Buddy" Alexander. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family of in-laws who adored him. "Adiós and vaya con Dios, going home now to stay." Services will be held at Beacon Church in Galloway on Friday 10/16. Visitation is from 5-7pm with a service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anthony's name to the Beacon Church, 420 6th Ave, Galloway, NJ 08205. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 14, 2020.