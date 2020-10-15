Graves Worthy, Hortense, - 89, of Atlantic City, departed this life to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born July 10, 1931, in New York to Lula (Hallaway) and Clarence Graves. She met and married Joseph Worthy, Jr., in April 1950. From this union she was blessed with four sons; Joseph III (Joe Joe), Clarence, Brian, and Bernard Worthy. Hortense worked for Spencer Gifts and was the co-owner of Joe's Bar, which she operated with her husband. After many years of working, she retired and returned to being a devoted mother and wife to her family. She was a former member of Union Baptist Temple in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Joseph Worthy, Jr.; son, Clarence Worthy; parents, Clarence and Lula Graves; sister, Corine Graves. Hortense leaves to cherish her memory: sons, Joseph III (Cheryl), Brian (Norma) and Bernard Worthy; sister, Mary Nichols; brother-in-law, Paul Worthy; nieces, Marie Bateman, Florence Hyman who was her caregiver; grandchildren, Phalice Odom, Clarence Harris, Brian Worthy, Jr., JaRell Harris, Danielle Harris, Bernard Worthy, Jr., Mattison Brazil Worthy; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, one great great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Interment will be Saturday, October 17, 2020, in the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 15, 2020.