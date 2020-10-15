Prettyman, Kim, - 61, of N. Cape May, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Cooper Hospital. She was a graduate of Wildwood High and Votech Nursing School. Survived by husband Mike, sons Steven Sheldon, Michael (Monica) and Adam Prettyman, her parents Phyllis and Joseph McCourt, brother Frank (Lori) Basile, sister Maria (Phil) Hettenbach, uncle Lou (Vicky) Penn, step-daughter Lori and grandchildren Skylar Lysinsky, Jacob Sheldon, Nevaeh, and Kimberly Prettyman. Preceded in death by her brother Ken Bozarth. Kim left a hole in all of our hearts. Funeral services for Kim will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; friends and family may call one hour prior to service from 1pm-2pm. Burial will be privately held. Donations in Kim's memory can be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
