Soroka, Gregory M., - 56, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Akron, OH., residing in Michigan and Ohio prior to moving to New Jersey. Greg worked as an executive project manager for Pala Construction, Warren, N.J. He was a member of Union Local # 253, Redman Lodge # 61, Tuckerton, and SAL Post # 493, Little Egg Harbor. Greg is survived by his loving wife Colleen Soroka, son Alex Soroka, of Little Egg Harbor, parents Frank and Rosemary Soroka, of South Carolina, brother Jon Soroka, of Ohio, sister Julie Schneider, of Ohio, along with many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, from 3 PM until the Service at 6 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Cremation will be private. For condolences, flowers, and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 16, 2020.