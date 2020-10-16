Menu
Barry Platt
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Platt, Barry, - 85, of Moorestown, Husband of the late Greta Platt, Brother of the late Louise Amsterdam, Father of Cheryl (Matthew Carter) Platt, Susan (Joseph) Knoll, and Stephen (Maria) Platt. Grandfather of Domenica, Anthony, Zachary, Jacqueline, Charlee, and Mackenzie. Barry was born March 10, 1935, and raised in Philadelphia. He died on October 14, 2020, in Moorestown, NJ. Barry began working while still a teenager, learning the delicatessen trade and training as a meat cutter. This gave him the opportunity to lease and operate a gas station. This endeavor prospered and enabled Barry to invest in a number of enterprises, such as gas stations, heating oil businesses, car washes, and laundromats. During this time, he was courting Greta who later became his wife of sixty plus years. They enjoyed spending time between Ventnor NJ and Naples FL where their doors were always open to family and friends alike. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, beginning at 10:00 AM on the Platt Memorial Chapels YouTube page. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Cherry Hill, NJ
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Funeral services provided by:
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
I offer my sincerest condolences to Barry’s family. May the memory of his life always be celebrated.
Harry A Laster
October 15, 2020