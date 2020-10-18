Conover, Mark Adams, - 64, of Galloway, passed away on October 12, 2020 at home. Mark grew up in Absecon. He graduated from Pleasantville High School. After attending Moravian College, Mark became a Land Surveyor. He went on to form Conover Jackson Surveying, LLC. Mark loved music, history, travel, and his extended family. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Lynn Danjoi; his brother, John W. Conover IV; his five nephews and nieces that adored Uncle Fuzzy; and his lifelong friend, Victoria Socha. Services are Private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 18, 2020.