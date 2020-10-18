Menu
Conover, Mark Adams, - 64, of Galloway, passed away on October 12, 2020 at home. Mark grew up in Absecon. He graduated from Pleasantville High School. After attending Moravian College, Mark became a Land Surveyor. He went on to form Conover Jackson Surveying, LLC. Mark loved music, history, travel, and his extended family. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Lynn Danjoi; his brother, John W. Conover IV; his five nephews and nieces that adored Uncle Fuzzy; and his lifelong friend, Victoria Socha. Services are Private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mark can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 18, 2020.
