Jarvis, Robert E., Jr., - 61, of Linwood, NJ, On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Robert Earl Jarvis Jr., loving husband, and father of four children passed away at the age of 61. Bob was born on August 24, 1959, in Somers Point, NJ to Robert and Myrtle (Hill) Jarvis. He served as a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged in 1987. He continued to follow his passion for protecting others, which culminated in his service as a Duty Officer for what is now the Florida Highway Patrol for 17 years. On November 17, 1979, he married Jean Elizabeth Destler. They raised three sons and one daughter. Bob had a passion for building models and spending time with his family. He also loved experiencing Disney magic with his wife Jean, which he documented through the viewpoint of someone with disabilities. His videos and advocacy were much admired by not only friends and family, but also by all who viewed his is YouTube channel 'As Bob Sees It' and the Facebook group he started 'Disney with Disabilities'. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His favorite thing was his family. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his mother, Myrtle. He is survived by his sisters Faith and Dawn, and his wife Jean, his four children and their spouses, Bobby and Jen, Brandon and Jessie, Andrew and Meagan, and Kelly and Mike, grandchildren Micah, Nova, Oliver and Baby Jarvis, and 23 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 18, 2020.