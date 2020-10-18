Menu
Nancy Berner
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
Berner, Nancy, - 65, of Port Charlotte, Florida died September 25, 2020. She was born in NJ where she lived most of her life. Nancy retired from UPS after 27 years & moved to Port Charlotte, FL. She was a member of the Rock Calvary Chapel in Punta Gorda, FL. Wife of late husband Bruce Oliver Berner. Survived by her daughter Trish (Paul) Dempster, of Port Charlotte, FL, her sister Dale Maxwell, of Millville NJ, & many extended family that includes several nieces & nephews. At this time the family has no services planned.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 18, 2020.
