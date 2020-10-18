John, my Brother in law, my Brother. 50 years with you will never be long enough. You left us too soon and I still can not believe you are gone. You were an Amazing Doctor and an Amazing man! You loved your family so much and were always available to offer help to your family and friends when we needed general advice or health questions. We shared longtime memories & laughs and longtime dreams of the future. John, you were the light that gave us hope & vision and you leave us with an impressive Legacy. Its so hard to say goodbye and I'll be missing our conversations just knowing you were always there but I will see you again someday. Love you, miss you

lori Wislocki Family October 17, 2020