Finnerty, Paula (Bullock), - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully October 15th, 2020, due to health complications caused by an aggressive form of cancer. Paula was born on May 9th, 1945, in Atlantic City to Bart and Hazel Bullock. Paula graduated Atlantic City High School in 1963 and Trenton State College in 1967 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Paula taught Physical Education for Absecon Public Schools for 35 years. Paula played a significant role in the planning, training, and choreographing of the beloved "Emma C. Attles Gym Show." She along with her great friends/partners Oleg Grebenshikoff and Vic Rodgers were the "masterminds" behind this great event for so many years! Paula's bright smile and great uplifting personality touched everyone she came into contact with to include her students, fellow teachers, family, and friends. Paula had too many close friends to mention, but did still stay in close contact/ communication with her "besties" that include Cass Folis Bullock, Gayle Ackerman, Aunt Carol Thomas, Dee Stetser, Alice "Cuzzy" Mcgowan, and Jim Fenton. Paula loved her role as a Coach's wife and truly enjoyed attending the Holy Spirit Spartan Football Games. Paula also loved being part of the great Lifeguard Family. This was a very large and ever-growing Family as it involved her husband and three of her children to total 77 years of service to the Beach Patrol. Paula was a devout Catholic and a founding member of Saint Katherine Drexel Church. Paula loved the month of March and all the Irish Events it brought along with it. She looked forward to the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick Dinner along with the Atlantic City Saint Patrick's Day Parade each and every year. She loved this month for the fun it brought, but mainly because it surrounded her by so many wonderful friends and family at all of these fun-loving Irish events that she looked forward to all year. Waiting to greet her in heaven are her parents Bart and Hazel and her loving brothers Richard "Dick" Bullock (Paula-"PJ"), and Danny Bullock. Paula's most beloved accomplishment and role in life was Wife, Mom, and Mom-Mom. Paula is survived by and will be sorely missed by the love of her life Frank Finnerty, her children; Faith McAdam (Ralph Carter), Kelly Grimley (Tom), Michael Finnerty (Jennifer), Patrick Finnerty, and her six beautiful grandchildren. A visitation will be held at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, on Thursday, October 22nd from 5pm until 8pm. A Mass to celebrate Paula's life will be held on Friday, October 23rd at 11am at Saint Katherine Drexel in Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick (AC) or Holy Spirit High School. "A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the song the good life I lived while I was strong." Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 18, 2020.