Johnson, Darnell Henry, - 68, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family at home. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Peggy Robinson. He is survived by his wife, Grace E. Roberts-Johnson; sons, Donnell Ali (Meia) Roberts, and Jamar (Settia) Roberts; sister, Deborah Sewell; 8 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, cousins, and a host of family and friends. Services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10 AM. Burial will be in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Masks and social distancing required at each service. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 18, 2020.