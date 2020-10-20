Nugent, Carmella F. (nee Gazzara), - 79, of Egg Harbor Township, died with comfort and dignity on October 18th, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born July 21, 1941, in Hammonton NJ, having lived in Atlantic City and subsequently Egg Harbor Township. She graduated from Hammonton High School and worked at the New Jersey Avenue school as a teacher's aide, having mentored many young people. She later worked at and retired from the Atlantic City Showboat in 2005. Carmella was a dedicated member of the St. Bernadette's parish in Northfield. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and adopted mother to us all. Carmella was a matriarch to her family. She loved family gatherings, going shopping, especially on Black Fridays with her grandchildren, going to the casinos, and particularly the holiday pajama parties with family. She was a steadfast Phillies and Eagles fan, whether they won or not! She is predeceased by her daughter Beverly and siblings Marie, Sadie, and Leon. She is survived by her beloved son Harry Nugent and her longtime adoring companion William Hazlett ("Dum" as she called him). Survived by her caring brother Vince Gazzara (Janis) and sister Eleanor (Kitty) Huegel, and daughter-in-law Kimberly Rodriuguez who was more like a daughter. Also her devoted grandchildren Kimberly Davila, Charles (CJ) Joseph (Noelle Joseph), Ashley Nugent, and Anthony Ambio. Her cherished great-grandchildren Kayla Davila, Alaina Joseph, Kloei Davila, and Carter Davila. Also survived by many nephews and nieces including nephews Victor Gazzara (Brett Weekes) John Tomasello, Cathy Menconi (Jeff) and Vicki Wojnicki (Todd). A visitation will be held at George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 from 9:30 -10:30AM. Mass will follow at 11AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Mays Landing. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
or to the American Cancer Society
. Thank you to Bayada Hospice of Northfield for helping us take such excellent care of her and keeping her in her home where she wished to be. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 20, 2020.