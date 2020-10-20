Cartagena, Clara Gertrude, - 84, of Smithville, NJ passed away on 10/16/2020. Visitation will be held from 10:00am – 12:00pm on Friday, 10/23/2020 at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30pm on Friday, 10/23/2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway NJ. Burial will be at Cypress Hills Cemetery, Brooklyn NY, Saturday, 10/24/2020 at 11:00am. Clara was born in Flushing, Queens NY on 8/22/1936. Clara was married to Gilbert Cartagena on 10/6/1956; they were married 64 years. Clara is survived by her spouse, Gilbert; her sisters, Madeline and Arlene; her children, Dwayne, Deborah, Faith, Sandra, Star, Val, Earth, Steven, and Tiffany; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Jennifer, Michelle, Brittany, Randy, Julieann, Elijah, Isaiah, Anthony, Emerald, and Angelina; her great-grandchildren, Arianna and Theo; and many other nieces, nephews, and extended family. Clara is preceded in death by her son, Michael; brothers, Al and Fred; and sisters, Patricia and Agnes. In lieu of flowers, call your mother today and tell her how much she is loved, honored, and respected. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 20, 2020.