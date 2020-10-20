Smith, Robert (Bob), - 84, of Galloway Twp., NJ passed on October 17, 2020. Bob served in the US Navy on the U.S.S. Leytte aircraft carrier and was a resident of Brigantine, NJ for 45 years. During that time, he was an active member of the Atlantic County Big Brothers, the Brigantine Jaycess, and volunteered as well as a being a member of the Board of the Brigantine Historical Society. Bob also enjoyed volunteering as a driver for the Brigantine Senior Citizens Bus. Prior to his retirement, Bob was the assistant manager of A&L auto repair shop. Bob was also in Sales for both Macy's and Sears as well as a car salesman for Admiral Nissan and Ruffo Ford. He was also the owner/operator of Performance Cycles & Tire Warehouse. Bob enjoyed traveling, woodworking, darts, and his camera club. Bob was also an avid Eagles fan and enjoyed watching the games with his family. But he always looked forward to Friday mornings having breakfast with his friends at the Pirate's Den. Bob is predeceased by his mother, Toby (Lazarus), and father, Carl. He is survived by his wife, Maxine (Goldberg); sons, Richard (Cindy) and Craig (David); daughter, Rhea; grandchildren, Ryan (Theresa), Richelle (Kyle), Marla, Christion, Tanya (Ben), and Tara (Vernon); great-grandchildren, Lila, Silvia, Vernon, Ryder, and Abigail. A gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 21st from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a charity of your choice
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 20, 2020.