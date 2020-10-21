Kachnic, Barbara Ann, - 52, of Brigantine, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with Scleroderma. Barbara was born in Tucson, Arizona to Barbara M. (Wyatt) and Edward Kachnic. She loved the beach and crafting but most importantly she loved being a mother to her children. She was a dedicated and hard worker with a wide range of occupations varying between dispatcher and waitress. Barbara is survived by her mother Barbara M. Kachnic, her children Kourtney, Kelsey and Kelly Kachnic, her sisters Linda Kachnic and Carolyn Woods, and her brothers Ed, Joe, John, Michael, and Ken Kachnic. She is predeceased by her father Edward Kachnic and her sister Kathy Gentry. Services and interment will be held at a later date. The family kindly suggests donations in lieu of flowers www.gofundme.com/f/our-mom-passed-away-and-we-need-help?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
To share your fondest memory of Barbara please visit www.keatesplum.com
. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 21, 2020.