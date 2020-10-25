Menu
Dennis S. Aldridge
1954 - 2020
Aldridge, Dennis S., - 66, of Vero Beach, Florida died peacefully at home on October 12th surrounded by his loving wife Megan (née Delaney), and daughters Lauren Aldridge, Jessica Aldridge, and Caitlin Aldridge. Dennis is survived by family and friends in New Jersey, Nevada, and Florida. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness in Dennis' memory.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 25, 2020.
