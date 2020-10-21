Menu
Elizabeth Hubbard
1919 - 2020
Hubbard, Elizabeth, - 101, of Absecon, was born May 14, 1919. She died October 12, 2020 in Galloway. She is survived by: daughter, Shirley Burruss (Charles); and grandchildren, Gayle Brown, Howard, Douglass & Kris Williams, and Robin Hopkins. Funeral services 11AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020, Shiloh Temple Apostolic Cathedral, 505 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Shiloh Temple Apostolic Cathedral
505 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey
