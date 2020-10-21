Barbera, Anthony C., - 77, of Atlantic City, affectionately known as "Tony" or "Bolt" by his friends and family, passed away at ARMC-Mainland Division on Thursday, October 15. Born July 31, 1943, he lived in Atlantic County his entire life, his life ending in the same Atlantic City neighborhood that he was born. Tony was a graduate of Atlantic City High School and attended Rider College for a short time. He was the owner/operator of Barbera's Seafood Market in Atlantic City and worked as a poker dealer at Trump Taj Mahal up until his retirement. He was a faithful servant of the Catholic faith and a member of Saint Michael's Church, also in Atlantic City. Tony was an avid runner on the boardwalk and participated in many runs over the years, including two half-marathons. He loved his sports, was an avid Phillies fan, and was a baseball coach, umpire, and basketball coach. He loved talking politics and was quick with a joke meant to bring a smile to the faces of everyone he connected with. A tremendous soul with the gift of kindness to all around him, he will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Ruth, sons Mark (Josette) and Daniel, sister Jean Truesdale, grandchildren Santino, Vittorio, and Lorenzo, and was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Elizabeth and his brother Frank. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Michael's Church in Atlantic City, N.J. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private luncheon for immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Foundation at 800-805-5856 or at Stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude
