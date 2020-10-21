Jacobson, Michael, - of Margate, was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather – the penultimate family man. When he wasn't practicing law, rowing, providing counsel, or raising his four children, Michael worked toward the betterment of the South Jersey community. He was an honorable, modest man of integrity, truly an old-fashioned gentleman who always acted with the utmost morality. All who knew him revered him and knew of his love for athletics, a good humorous story, and time well spent with friends, family, and his many dogs, preferably with a nice glass of wine. Michael was born in Atlantic City, NJ on August 3, 1943, and passed away from complications due to an aortic aneurism on October 16, 2020, in Philadelphia, PA. The son of Anne and Howard Jacobson, Michael graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1961 where he was a varsity member of the school's baseball and swim teams. He was a veteran of the Margate City Beach Patrol and won the 1964 South Jersey Doubles Championship as well as the 1967 Margate Memorials with his partner. A graduate of Temple University in 1965, Michael was also a varsity member of the school's baseball and swim teams. Afterward, he attended Baylor University Law School. There, he met the love of his life, Sarah Harris, weeks before graduating. The two quickly married and settled in Dallas, Texas where he practiced law. A few years later, together, Michael and Sarah returned to Margate, NJ where he set up his own highly successful law practice, a joint managing practice at Jacobson & Winkelstein, and later joined Cooper Levenson as a senior partner in 1987, where he practiced until his passing. Michael believed education was the key to success and devoted his time to helping Stockton University grow and expand. He served on both the Richard Stockton College of New Jersey Board of Trustees (prior Chair of the Trustee Board for two terms) from 1985 until his passing and The Richard Stockton College Foundation Board in addition to setting up numerous scholarship funds in the memories of his parents and in-laws. He was a member of Temple Emeth Shalom in Margate, the synagogue founded by his father, where he served as president for many years. Michael is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sarah Jacobson, four children, daughter, and son-in-law Jenessa and David Hoffman, son and daughter-in-law Colleen and Daniel Jacobson, daughters Laura Jacobson and Julianna Jacobson; seven grandchildren, Lilah, Jake and Benjamin Hoffman; and Kieran, Jack, Gavin, and Isla Jacobson; and adored cousins Mark Zinder, Debbie, and Dr. Lee Ratner, and Gayle and Dr. Alan Weinberg. A private graveside service was held on October 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions can be made to the Stockton University Foundation in Michael Jacobson's name for the scholarship fund in his honor. Please donate via Stockton's website, https://stockton.edu/development-foundation/index.html
, or mail donations to Stockton University Foundation 101 Vera King Ferris Drive Galloway, NJ 08205. Condolences may be offered at www.jsgfunerals.com
Arr. by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments Inc., Mays Landing
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 21, 2020.