Burrell, Todd Ellis, - 41, of Egg Harbor City, NJ was born May 1, 1979, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to the late Georgia Mae King and Clarence Burrell. He departed this earthly life and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Todd was born and raised in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey where he was widely known and loved. He attended Egg Harbor City Public Schools and played football and baseball for the EHC Crusaders. He went on to graduate from Absegami High School in 1998 where he was also an avid football player. Todd will be greatly missed and always remembered. He is predeceased by his beloved mother Georgia Mae King, Father Clarence Burrell, and his brother Dewayne M. King. Todd leaves to cherish his fond and unforgettable memories: two sisters, Sherry King (Derrek) of Elwood, NJ, Judy (William) of Pleasantville, NJ; two nieces, Rose and Latricia; three nephews, Terrence, Jeren, and Darnell and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and too many friends to mention. The viewing will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Mikal's Funeral Parlor, 30 North Pennsylvania Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Masks are required.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 21, 2020.