Oakley, Lisa Ann (nee Astalos), - 57, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family with love and grace. Lisa was born on July 3, 1963 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Michael and Kamille (nee Kowal) Astalos. She was a graduate of Arthur Johnson Regional High School and attended William Patterson College. An avid fundraiser, Lisa served as a founding member of the annual silent auction and golf tournament for St. Joseph's Regional School and a chairperson for the Austin's Society at St. Augustine's Prep. During her illness, her love of charity and family helped organize the Light the Night Cancer Walk for the Greater Philadelphia area. Lisa also assisted and then chaired the Colgate University Men's Rowing Team. Lisa is survived by her husband Paul; sons Ryan, Christopher, and Matthew; mother Kamille Astalos; siblings Michael, Camille, and Robert; brother-in-law James Blair; sisters-in-law Kimberly Astalos and Michelle Astalos; nieces Nicole, Ashley, Jordyn, and Amber; nephews Robert, Eric, and Michael. Services and interment will be private. A memorial and celebration of Lisa's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lisa Oakley Memorial Foundation to assist in the cure for blood cancers, details will be available at a later time. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 22, 2020.