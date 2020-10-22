Ferrigno, Belinda (Harbright), - 45, of Campbell Hall, New York passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Belinda was born on November 2, 1974, in Atlantic City to Jeffrey and Mary Harbright. She graduated from Vineland High School in 1993 and lived in several places including Ventnor City, Vineland City, and Las Vegas. Belinda loved her family and most of all her daughter Bella. Belinda was preceded in death by her parents Jeffrey Harbright and Mary Harbright (Heiter). Survived by her pride and joy, daughter Isabella Ferrigno; sisters Audra Caffrey and Carlee Harbright; brother Quinn Harbright (Danielle); nieces and nephews Kaitlynn Caffrey, Jeffrey Caffrey, Connor Harbright and Lilliana Harbright; aunts and uncle Catherine Heiter, Deborah Heiter, Phyllis Sutton, Joseph Harbright, and Holly Smith; step-mother Lisa McLaughlin; numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.