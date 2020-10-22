Miller, Christopher J., - 37, of Linwood, Technical Sergeant Christopher J. Miller, passed away October 18th, 2020 in the presence of family after a long, tough battle from complications of cardiac arrest. Born on George Air Force Base in California, Chris moved to Absecon during elementary school and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 2001. He was an aircraft armament systems technician with the United States Air Force, stationed at the New Jersey Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing. He was a proud Veteran of the Iraq War who dedicated his life to serving his country for over 17 years. His legacy and greatest accomplishment was becoming a father to his son Connor. Chris is survived by his loving wife Jessica (Cottrill), son Connor, and four-legged best friend Louie. He is also survived by his parents Daniel "Jim" and Elizabeth "Betty" Miller, his brother and brother-in-law Matthew Miller and Kyle Blanchard, father- and mother-in-law Harry and Marie Cottrill, sister-in-law Angela, and brother-in-law Harry. Chris will also be missed by many relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25th, from 5-7pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. A graveside service with military honors will be held Monday, October 26th, at 11am, at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Connor Miller (sent to 302 W Patcong Ave. Linwood, NJ) or the Wounded Warrior Project
in Chris's name. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 22, 2020.