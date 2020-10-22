Clark, Louise, - 85, of Egg Harbor Township, went to be with her Lord and family on October 17, 2020. Louise will be forever loved, cherished and missed by her children: Louise, David, Thomas, Diana (Edward), Vicki, (David); and her grandchildren, Louis (Nicole), Andrew, Tammy, Shawn, Dillon, Brendan, AbiGayle; great grandchildren, Ethan, Jackson, and Alison. Louise is predeceased by her parents, Rebecca (Robinson), Antonio Vaino; and siblings Martin, Antonio, (Joan), Ernest, Randolph, William (Catherine), Rebecca, Mary and Susanna. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2-3pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield where a memorial service will begin at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart Association
, 1 Union St STE 301, Robbinsville Twp, NJ 08691, or to the American Cancer Association, American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.