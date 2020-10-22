Conway, Carmen S., - 90, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 20, 2020. Born February 8, 1930 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, she lived in Belleville, Toms River, and most recently Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Carmen graduated from Seton Hall University and worked as a Social Worker for Catholic Charities and the County of Essex Division of Welfare until she retired in 1995. Additionally, she was very active in the Puerto Rican community in Northern New Jersey and was the first woman to serve as President of the Puerto Rican Day Parade. Survivors include her loving husband, John F Conway Sr, her daughter Michelle Diaz and husband Efrain Diaz, daughter Therese Sommerville and partner Robert Butwin, son John Conway Jr and wife Maria Conway and daughter Rose Marie Cupo and husband Nunzie Cupo III; grandchildren John III, Joseph, Nicole and husband Gabe, Briana and Fiancé Dan, Stephanie and husband Fernando, Michael, Emily, Victoria, Nicholas, Kyle, Cole; and great-grandchildren Jacob, Gabriela and Eli. Carmen was predeceased by her father Jesus M Fragoso, mother Milagros Rodriguez, sister Gloria Hernandez, brothers Jesus and Justo Fragoso and beloved grandson Carlos E Diaz. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Please select in memory of Carmen Conway. https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/make-a-donation/
. A funeral home visitation will be on Friday, October 23rd from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd, Linwood, NJ. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. The funeral mass will follow at 11:00 AM at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Somers Point. Carmen's burial and life celebration will be limited to close family and friends due to Covid-19 restrictions. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 22, 2020.