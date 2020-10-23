Burton, Earl James, - 75, of Atlantic City, a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy died October 11, 2020. Earl is the son of James and Elizabeth "Betty" Burton. He leaves to mourn: brother, Bob L. Burton; sister, Beryl McKinney; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 12:30PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 11:30AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 23, 2020.