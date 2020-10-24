Watts, Ronald Lee, - 66, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home on 10/20/2020. He was born on March 12th, 1954 in Somers Point, NJ he was predeceased by his mother Maocia Harmon and Eugene Watts Sr. and his loving brother James Watts Sr and the parents that raised him Jessie Wilkes and Pete Gregory, his late wife Bernice Watts and daughter Tasha Watts. He survived by his life partner/ caregiver Marquette Poteat, he leaves the cherish his loving children Marcus (Amy) Poteat of New Jersey, Monifa(David)Rolls of New Jersey, Erica Watts, Jessica Watts, Rhonda Watts, Ronald Watts Jr. all from Atlanta, GA 6 stepchildren Michael, Michele, Marzavier, Larry, Masean, Mafyay. He leaves his grandchildren George (Myesha) Poteat, Abdus Poteat, Tony Poteat, Marcus Poteat 2nd, Ja'Nautica Watts, Talibah Rolls, A'mon Rolls, Kashmere Vance, Jerome Vance Jr, Jahron Vance, Micah Watts, Jy'shon Campbell, Ta'brion Watts, Marla Poteat, Myles Poteat, his great-grandchildren Ka'Leiyah Poteat, Ka'Leeb Poteat, Abdus Poteat Jr, Anaysha Poteat, Lailah Lowe. He survived by his loving siblings Eugene (Debbie) Watts, Rose (James) Troublefield (The Boss), Althea (James) Talmadge, Faye (Kenneth) Wright, Crystal Dobison, Catherine Sanchez, Sheena(Dwayne)Logan, and his loving sister-in-law Linda Watts. He worked at Chris Restaurant as a youngster and moved on to Martee Sanitation, and Bob's Seafood of Absecon, from there he took his chef skills to Drydock Seafood in Mullins, SC, where he worked for 25 years where he retired. He served his country in the United States Army. He leaves to cherish all his memories with his loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Due to COVID, the service will be private.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 24, 2020.