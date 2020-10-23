Gray, Marie R. (nee O'Neil), - 99, of Stow Creek Township, passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday morning October 18, 2020, following several years of declining health. She was under the care of her husband of 79 years, her family, and her caregiver. Born in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, PA on August 8, 1921, she was the daughter of the late John Joseph and Helen O'Neil (nee Murphy). She was a graduate of Hallahan Catholic Girls High School in the Class of 1939. Marie was the wife of Richard Gray, whom she married in September of 1941. They moved to Bridgeton and raised their three children, and later built their home in Stow Creek Township where they have shared many happy years with family and friends. Marie worked for many years as a secretary in the Bridgeton Public School system, working in the offices of Bridgeton High School, West Avenue School, and later in the office of the Child Study Team. She retired in 1986. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the former Bridgeton Hospital where she served as a volunteer in the gift shop for many years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, David Gray (Arline Benton) and Susan Robostello (Joseph), daughter in law, Mary Gray, grandchildren, Father Richard A. Gray, Jeremy Gray (Noreen), Andrea Levick (Chris), Lisa Schuck (Steve), Nicole Tangarone (Eric), Michele DiCiano (Dominick) and Joseph Robostello Jr. (Jill) and 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard D. Gray, and her siblings, Helen O'Neil (William Brearley), John O'Neil (Agatha), and Joseph O'Neil (Lorraine). Her family would like to sincerely thank her caregiver for the last 2 ½ years, Mary Carney, whose kindness and friendship to Marie will never be forgotten. Funeral services will take place privately and at the convenience of the family. The interment will take place at the Cumberland County Veteran's Cemetery in Hopewell Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to either the Parish of the Holy Cross / Saint Teresa of Avila Church or to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society /Good Shepherd Dining Hall, both c/o 46 Central Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ 08302. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce Street in Bridgeton.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 23, 2020.