Sutherland, Esther B., - 80, a Linwood Resident for 54 years passed away in her sleep. Esther was born in Paisley, Scotland. Her Father died when she was a teenager. One year later her mother and siblings were sponsored to America. Esther worked in Guarantee Bank & Trust Atlantic City, Prudential in Linwood, and later became a registered Dietetic Technician in our local hospitals. She was a Cape May Bird Observatory Member and Volunteer, supplying baked foods for optic events. She also volunteered as assistant in tutoring English to foreign students. Coming from another country herself, she understood the immigrant challenges adapting to a new land. In quiet moments she created children's stories, two of which she self-published, 'Alfonsina and the Ostrich' and 'Tallie's in a Sea of Trouble.' She loved life, people, family, children, animals, work, writing, gardening. If you wanted to chat over a cup of tea and a homemade cake or cookie, the kettle was on in Esther's house. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jim Sutherland, a Linwood builder. She is survived by daughter Donna Cline, brothers William, John and Alistair Lihou, and two sisters Jean MacNaughton and Dorothy Sutherland. She recently lost a beloved sister Ann Corson. Esther has many nieces and nephews. If you wish to donate to our loyal four-legged friends, please send to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View. N.J. 08230. A gathering in her memory will be held on Thursday, October 29, from 12-2PM at the Linwood Country Club. Please RSVP if possible to Donna Cline at 609-287-8488. Burial was private at Zion Cemetery. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 25, 2020.