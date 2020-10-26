Anastas, Judy A., - 74, of Galloway, NJ passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at home. In her golden years, Judy cherished her time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed international travel and hosted epic family holidays. She is predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Alma Filler and her brother, Gerald Filler. Judy is survived by her husband, John M. Anastas; her sons, Jeffrey W. Anastas (Deidre) and James S. Anastas (Kirsten); her grandchildren, Chloe Drew Anastas and Daniel Jude Anastas; her sister-in-law, Sheila Filler; and her niece, Jennifer Filler Scanlan (Brian). A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 26, 2020.