Cannistra, Caterina nee Midilli, - 89, of Hammonton, passed away Saturday October 24, 2020 at her residence. Age 89. Born in Monforte San Giorgio, Sicily Mrs. Cannistra has been a long time Hammonton resident. She worked as a seamstress at Modern Clothing in Hammonton for many years and was a homemaker in retirement. Mrs Cannistra was a devote Catholic and was especially devoted to St. Anthony. Predeceased by her husband Franco in 2013 she is survived by her loving sons Frank (Helen) and Sam (Lori) all of Hammonton. 2 sisters Maria and Tona. 4 grandchildren Aja Graffa, Franco Anthony, Franco, Danielle. Relatives and friends are invited to nee Midilli, of Hammonton celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday October 28, 2020 at the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd and French St Hammonton. Entombment will follow at the Greenmount Cemetery Hammonton. A viewing will be held Wednesday 930 – 1030 AM prior to mass at the Landolfi Funeral Home 237 Bellevue Ave. Hammonton. Mask required inside following covid-19 regulations.Condolences: landolfihammonton,com



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 26, 2020.